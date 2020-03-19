Barclays PLC Purchases 3,244 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hurco Companies worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 4,261.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

