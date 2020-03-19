Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 136,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

