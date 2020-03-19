Barclays PLC Sells 44,952 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Americas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enel Americas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Enel Americas SA has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

