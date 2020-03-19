Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

