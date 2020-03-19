Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Sells $355,580.28 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 6,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $355,580.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BBY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.