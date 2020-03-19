BidaskClub Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Sell

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

PRVB opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

