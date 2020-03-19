BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $516.00 to $463.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as low as $346.02 and last traded at $357.01, with a volume of 33783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.76.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.18.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.