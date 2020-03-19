Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

IEV opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.