Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.