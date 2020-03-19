Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

