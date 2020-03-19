Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.31. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 9,112,914 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,078 shares of company stock worth $1,561,689. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

