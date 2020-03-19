Blueprint Medicines Corp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $79,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,381,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $846,783 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

