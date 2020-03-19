Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $249,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $63.68 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.