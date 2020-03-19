Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 71,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

