Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,504 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $30.95 on Thursday. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

