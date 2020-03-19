Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,189 The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

CG stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group LP has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.