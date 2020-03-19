Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 269,352 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $190,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.