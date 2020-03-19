Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 27919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $59,231,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 467,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 456,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after buying an additional 365,359 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

