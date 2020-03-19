BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 19,800 RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in RealPage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 807,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in RealPage by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 742,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

RP stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,530 shares of company stock worth $35,802,703. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.