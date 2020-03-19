BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $449,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Dropbox by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,640 shares of company stock worth $7,167,489. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

