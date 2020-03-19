BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 12,935 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 264.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 872,729 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altice USA by 7,174.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 707,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

