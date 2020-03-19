BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 325,000 shares of company stock worth $10,199,050. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

