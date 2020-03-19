Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report sales of $16.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.15 million and the lowest is $15.91 million. Agenus posted sales of $79.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $64.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.11 million to $65.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.49 million, with estimates ranging from $60.59 million to $82.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Agenus has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $306.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Agenus by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

