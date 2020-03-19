Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after purchasing an additional 614,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $62,929,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kemper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,834,000 after purchasing an additional 123,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.22. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

