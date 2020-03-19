Brokers Offer Predictions for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

