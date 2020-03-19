Brokers Offer Predictions for Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

