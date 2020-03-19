Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 116354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are set to split on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

