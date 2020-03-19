Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BF/B. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brown-Forman from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brown-Forman from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown-Forman from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.10.

BF/B stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

