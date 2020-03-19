Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Cactus worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHD opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

