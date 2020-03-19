Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$47.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

TSE CNQ opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$1,051,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,111,568.18. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,452,721.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $5,105,357.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

