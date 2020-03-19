Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 251,593 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

