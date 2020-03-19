CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 437311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Specifically, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $656.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

