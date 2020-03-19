CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 29391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Specifically, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,527,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,049,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,262 shares of company stock valued at $12,510,495 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. Research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

