Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CASY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.09.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $163.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

