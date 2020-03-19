Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CATS. BidaskClub raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Catasys stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Catasys has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros purchased 18,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $184,263.58. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catasys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catasys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Catasys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

