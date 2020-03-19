Cathay General Bancorp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

