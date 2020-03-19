CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €108.00 ($125.58) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.60 ($119.30).

CWC stock opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.17. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a 12-month high of €111.80 ($130.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.27.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

