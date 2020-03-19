Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

