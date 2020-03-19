Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,964 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth $78,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quanterix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quanterix by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $37,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,560.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,778 shares of company stock worth $1,697,737 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

