Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of eXp World worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $532,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $273,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.