Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,361 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,580 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,594.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TAST opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

