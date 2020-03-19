Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Up 7.4%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $25.32, 1,425,529 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 592,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Evercore ISI lowered Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $908.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

