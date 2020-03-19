Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Down 30% on Analyst Downgrade

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) dropped 30% on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $4.24, approximately 355,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 432,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $299.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

