Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report sales of $409.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.20 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $357.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $177.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after buying an additional 252,218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

