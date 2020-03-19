Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ CQP opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

