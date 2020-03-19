Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,150,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,271,000 after acquiring an additional 632,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,291,000 after acquiring an additional 470,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,314,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,497,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.