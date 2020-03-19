Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,287 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.