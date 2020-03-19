Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

BAC stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

