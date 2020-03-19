Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

