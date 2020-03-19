CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $984.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

